-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Amyris posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million.

Several analysts have commented on AMRS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,890,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,780 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 29.2% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 13,158,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,424,000 after buying an additional 2,977,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after buying an additional 1,991,720 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 1,008.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

AMRS stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. Amyris has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $9.83.

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

