$0.03 EPS Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. Falcon Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $284.97 million, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.