Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.05

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.05 and last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 800588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZYME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,562.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,672. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 543.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

