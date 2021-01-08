Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.