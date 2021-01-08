Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) and Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) and Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zumiez and Francesca’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zumiez 0 4 1 0 2.20 Francesca’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zumiez currently has a consensus target price of $32.40, suggesting a potential downside of 17.75%. Given Zumiez’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zumiez is more favorable than Francesca’s.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zumiez and Francesca’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zumiez $1.03 billion 0.97 $66.88 million $2.62 15.03 Francesca’s $407.54 million 0.00 -$25.02 million N/A N/A

Zumiez has higher revenue and earnings than Francesca’s.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Zumiez shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of Francesca’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Zumiez shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Francesca’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zumiez and Francesca’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zumiez 6.25% 14.02% 6.97% Francesca’s -14.73% -131.85% -14.85%

Risk and Volatility

Zumiez has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Francesca’s has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zumiez beats Francesca’s on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce websites. Zumiez Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products, including dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. The company's accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, beauty products, and hair accessories; and gifts comprising fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated approximately 711 boutiques in 47 states and the District of Columbia, as well as served its customers through francescas.com. Francesca's Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On December 3, 2020, Francesca's Holdings Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

