ZTCoin (ZT) Price Hits $0.0490 on Major Exchanges

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, ZTCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One ZTCoin token can now be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges. ZTCoin has a market cap of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00039239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.95 or 0.00281710 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00030419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.02 or 0.02725390 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012471 BTC.

ZTCoin Profile

ZTCoin is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.