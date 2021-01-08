ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZOZO in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ZOZO from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ZOZO from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of ZOZO stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. ZOZO has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

