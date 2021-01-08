Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,617. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

