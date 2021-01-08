Zimmer Biomet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,105 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,627% compared to the average daily volume of 64 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 540.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH opened at $159.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $165.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.27. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 995.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

