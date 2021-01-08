Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $167.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $118.00. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.39.

Shares of ZG opened at $146.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.60 and its 200-day moving average is $94.69. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $149.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Zillow Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Zillow Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 59,130 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 258,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 206,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

