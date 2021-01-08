Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells $557,387.50 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $557,387.50.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $144.30.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $497,904,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,096 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Zillow Group by 283.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 931,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,661,000 after acquiring an additional 688,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $38,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

