ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) (CVE:ZEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.76

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) (CVE:ZEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.76 and last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 480738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.58.

The company has a market capitalization of C$315.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.08.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) (CVE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

