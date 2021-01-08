Zel (ZEL) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $1.53 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00158868 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00028463 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00035199 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 119,682,750 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

