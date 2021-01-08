Zealium (NZL) Trading 38.2% Higher This Week

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $18,713.68 and approximately $47.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005857 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 16,389,475 coins and its circulating supply is 15,389,475 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

