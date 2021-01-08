ZB (ZB) Market Capitalization Tops $91.00 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. ZB has a market cap of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00024441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00110090 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.17 or 0.00445570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00239075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00053471 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . ZB’s official website is www.zb.com

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

