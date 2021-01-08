Zano Hits Market Capitalization of $5.00 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001172 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $48,584.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00103816 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.97 or 0.00419048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00218074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00048650 BTC.

About Zano

Zano’s total supply is 12,487,445 coins and its circulating supply is 10,457,945 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

