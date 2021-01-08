Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Sets New 12-Month High at $137.82

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $137.82 and last traded at $133.62, with a volume of 1360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZLAB. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.34 and its 200 day moving average is $91.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

