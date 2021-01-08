Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) to “Buy”

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

LBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $10.49 on Friday. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $549.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Luther Burbank by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Luther Burbank by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Luther Burbank by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

