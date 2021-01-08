Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) to “Hold”

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets. Lancaster Colony’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, including T. Marzetti Company, produce and market high quality national and regionally-branded food products throughout the United States for the retail and foodservice markets. Most of their products sold through the retail channel are marketed under the company’s popular brand names, such as Marzetti, New York Brand Bakery, Sister Schubert’s and Flatout. The company’s production plants across the United States make an expanded family of quality food products found every day on the dinner tables of millions of consumers, as well as in well-known restaurant chains nationwide. “

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LANC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $182.19 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $184.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.00 and a 200 day moving average of $170.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at $49,213,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.1% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 95.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lancaster Colony (LANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.