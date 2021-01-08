Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Buy

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $256.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.37.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $239.03 on Wednesday. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.57 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $8,044,821. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 124.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

