Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) to Buy

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

CHCT stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.24.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.