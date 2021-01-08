Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) to “Hold”

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCSF. ValuEngine raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $797.99 million, a PE ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $20.23.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.21 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Ewald bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,995 shares in the company, valued at $876,337.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins bought 18,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

