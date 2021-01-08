Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ARNC. Benchmark increased their target price on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $29.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Arconic has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $31.59.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arconic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth $3,069,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Arconic by 119.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 144,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 78,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

