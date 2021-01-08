Zacks Investment Research Lowers Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.51.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

