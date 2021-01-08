Zacks Investment Research Lowers Standex International (NYSE:SXI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Standex International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $85.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Standex International has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $87.45.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.43 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standex International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $173,946.96. Insiders have sold 10,376 shares of company stock worth $818,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the second quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter worth $145,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the third quarter worth $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Standex International by 193.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the second quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

