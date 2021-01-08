Zacks Investment Research Lowers ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ShotSpotter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.88.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $478.50 million, a PE ratio of 190.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,922 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $129,465.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,575.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 35,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $1,179,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,076,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the third quarter worth $41,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the third quarter worth $1,185,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 59.7% during the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 576,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after buying an additional 215,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 10.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

