Zacks Investment Research Lowers Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $200.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Repligen is progressing well with all its product franchisees, namely filtration, chromatography protein and process analytics performing well during the first nine months of 2020. In May 2019, Repligen acquired C Technologies, which added a fourth franchise (process analytics) to its portfolio. The fourth franchisee too is driving revenues for the company. However, the bioprocessing market is highly competitive and is subject to a rapid change through product introductions, which remain an overhang on the company’s prospects. Moreover, Repligen is witnessing a sluggish protein business compared to other product franchisees, which raises a concern. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past one year.”

Get Repligen alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGEN. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $204.09 on Tuesday. Repligen has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $212.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.89, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 15.48.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.69, for a total transaction of $137,256.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,805.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $175,339.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,176.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,778 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Repligen by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.