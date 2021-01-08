Zacks Investment Research Lowers J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “J2 Global is benefiting from its healthy display business. Markedly, a majority of display revenues come from the healthcare sector, least affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, the company’s advertising business has low exposure to local, travel, food and automotive– industry verticals most affected by the coronavirus outbreak, which is beneficial for top-line growth. Acquisitions are also strengthening the company’s footprint in service areas like VPN and security. The work-from-home phenomenon is perking up demand for these services. Notably, J2 Global raised 2020 guidance based on strong third quarter results and benefits from acquisitions, including RetailMeNot. However, Cloud Services margin remains under pressure, which is a headwind. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get J2 Global alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JCOM. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.67.

J2 Global stock opened at $98.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.72. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $155,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,465,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 2,511.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,880 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,629,000 after purchasing an additional 423,102 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,383,000 after purchasing an additional 364,456 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,048,000 after purchasing an additional 333,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in J2 Global by 41.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 682,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,246,000 after purchasing an additional 199,883 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.