Zacks Investment Research Lowers Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FWRD. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.60.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $79.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $80.81.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.50 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $580,917.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,197.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 35.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 469,298 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 6.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,511,000 after purchasing an additional 72,299 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Forward Air by 2,438.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 594,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,104,000 after purchasing an additional 570,935 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Forward Air by 5.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 364,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

