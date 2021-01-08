Zacks Investment Research Lowers Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Drive Shack Inc.is the owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The services offered by the company comprise Drive Shack which is engaged in developing innovative golf entertainment venues, American Golf and Real Asset related assets. Drive Shack Inc., formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp., is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DS. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.06.

DS opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Drive Shack has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $164.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 480.82% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. Research analysts expect that Drive Shack will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DS. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Drive Shack by 589.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 324,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Drive Shack by 2,073.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 279,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Drive Shack by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 160,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Drive Shack by 139.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 80,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

