Zacks Investment Research Lowers CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CPLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

NYSE:CPLG opened at $6.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter worth about $55,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.