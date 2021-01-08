Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

CLFD stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.58 million, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $55,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 13,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $330,219.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,152 shares in the company, valued at $13,154,517.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,653 shares of company stock worth $1,692,283. Corporate insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearfield during the third quarter worth $436,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter valued at $1,249,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

