Zacks Investment Research Lowers Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

ACEL stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $118,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,867.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $866,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,261,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,037,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,050 in the last quarter. 19.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

