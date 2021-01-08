Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $176.04 million, a PE ratio of -173.83 and a beta of 1.15. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Target Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 646.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 66,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 156.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

