Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) to Hold

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on RMED. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ra Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

RMED stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. Ra Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.25). Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 807.30% and a negative return on equity of 140.19%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ra Medical Systems will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin J. Colombatto acquired 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $50,286.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Ra Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

