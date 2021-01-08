Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) to Hold

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nesco Holdings I Inc. is a provider of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets primarily in North America. It also offers maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. Nesco Holdings I Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. IV, is based in Fort Wayne, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nesco from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nesco in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NSCO opened at $7.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $370.69 million, a PE ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 0.08. Nesco has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.26 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Nesco will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSCO. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Nesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nesco by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nesco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nesco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,307,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

