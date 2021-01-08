Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) to Sell

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LCTX. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

LCTX stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,568 shares in the last quarter.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.