Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) to Hold

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The company has a market cap of $609.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 496.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

