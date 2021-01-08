Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to Hold

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTS. BidaskClub cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 592,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,812. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortis in the second quarter worth about $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 22.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

