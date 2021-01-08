Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) to Sell

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

CNCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $391.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. Analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 590,862 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 502,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 50,883 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 40,744 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 34,003 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

