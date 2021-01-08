Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Hold

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.16.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 65.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,357,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,255,000 after purchasing an additional 535,094 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 69.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
