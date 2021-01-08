Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Hold

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.16.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.36. The stock had a trading volume of 885,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $57.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 65.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,357,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,255,000 after purchasing an additional 535,094 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 69.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.