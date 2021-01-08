Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) to Sell

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

CALM has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin bought 2,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.28 per share, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,139.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

