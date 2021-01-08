Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

AUPH has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $13.19 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,536 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 161,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

