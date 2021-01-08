Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASRT. Gabelli lowered Assertio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. Assertio has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.71.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assertio will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Assertio news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,784,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,204. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 5,626.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,997 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Assertio during the second quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 43.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

