Zacks: Brokerages Expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Virgin Galactic posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPCE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

SPCE opened at $25.13 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20.

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,092,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,156,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 85.7% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

