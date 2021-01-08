Zacks: Brokerages Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.58 Million

Analysts expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report sales of $271.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $264.00 million and the highest is $281.80 million. LivaNova posted sales of $287.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $936.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $928.00 million to $946.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $977.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

LIVN traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.50. 3,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LivaNova has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $77.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $30,001,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after purchasing an additional 497,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in LivaNova by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after buying an additional 276,037 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,037,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after buying an additional 116,591 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

