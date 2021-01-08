Zacks: Brokerages Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Brokerages expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce $2.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.19 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $7.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

FL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 594,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,349,190.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 and have sold 13,310 shares valued at $499,396. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.51. 48,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,736. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.27. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $45.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.