Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will report $3.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the lowest is $3.94 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $15.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $15.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.55 billion to $17.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

WM stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.44. 4,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,775. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.75 and its 200 day moving average is $113.07.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $306,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 184.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,762 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $111,566,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9,260.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 648,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,624,000 after buying an additional 641,268 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 160.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 512,400 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 161.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,338,000 after purchasing an additional 376,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

