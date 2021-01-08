Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Commercial Metals posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 138,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 36,980 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 306,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 30,129 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 36.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 99,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,711. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.