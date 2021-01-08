Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.13 Million

Brokerages expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report $55.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.50 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $47.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $209.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.00 million to $209.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $213.77 million, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $219.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million.

ABTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $68,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,218.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,340. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 96.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABTX traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,856. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $741.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

